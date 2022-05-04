Boys Lacrosse Warriors continue winning ways in boys' lacrosse By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Waunakee’s Wade Bryan has his head up, looking for someone to pass to in the Warriors’ 17-0 win at home on Tuesday, May 3, over DeForest. By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlie King’s goal ended a wild 11-10 overtime win for the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team on Friday, April 29, against Janesville.After blowing out DeForest on Tuesday, May 3, and Westside on Monday, May 2, the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season.Against Janesville, three players had hat tricks, including King, Pavel Rettig and Carter Blackburn.Cai Schmidt and Harry Taylor also had goals, as King, Taylor and Blackburn collected two assists apiece and Rettig had one helper.Cole Savola scooped up a team-high 10 groundballs and won 16-of-22 faceoffs, for a percentage of 73%.Schmidt totaled five groundballs, while Wade Bryan, Carter Blackburn and Jordan Bavery had three groundballs each.Leading the way in takeaways/forced turnovers was Brayden Olstad, who had five. Jack Wiitanen, Savola and Bryan all finished with two.Waunakee also blasted Westside 15-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now New restaurant to open later this month Long time Garage Sale Days coordinators pass the torch Waunakee DECA students cap of 2021-22 school year with success at international competition Top-ranked Warrior boys' golfers win prestigious MACC Fund Invite at Erin Hills Regnier sets school record, Waunakee girls win Paul Frank Invite in track and field competition Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!