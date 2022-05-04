Bryan looks to pass
Waunakee’s Wade Bryan has his head up, looking for someone to pass to in the Warriors’ 17-0 win at home on Tuesday, May 3, over DeForest.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Charlie King’s goal ended a wild 11-10 overtime win for the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team on Friday, April 29, against Janesville.

After blowing out DeForest on Tuesday, May 3, and Westside on Monday, May 2, the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season.

Against Janesville, three players had hat tricks, including King, Pavel Rettig and Carter Blackburn.

Cai Schmidt and Harry Taylor also had goals, as King, Taylor and Blackburn collected two assists apiece and Rettig had one helper.

Cole Savola scooped up a team-high 10 groundballs and won 16-of-22 faceoffs, for a percentage of 73%.

Schmidt totaled five groundballs, while Wade Bryan, Carter Blackburn and Jordan Bavery had three groundballs each.

Leading the way in takeaways/forced turnovers was Brayden Olstad, who had five. Jack Wiitanen, Savola and Bryan all finished with two.

Waunakee also blasted Westside 15-4.