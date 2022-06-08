The Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team’s bid for a second straight state title came to an end on Monday, June 6, as Kettle Moraine won a 7-6 overtime thriller over the Warriors.
Waunakee’s playoff run ended in the second round, despite two goals from Carter Blackburn.
The Warriors finished the season with a 13-5 overall record. They got goals from Gunnar McFadden, Brandon Sawacki, Tommy Raemisch and Charlie King, while Pavel Rettig notched two assists and Harry Taylor had one helper.
Wade Bryan scooped up five groundballs to lead the way in that category, as Jordan Bavery totaled three, McFadden and Rettig recorded two, and five players recorded one each.
Among them was Brayden Olstad, who was recently named to the all-state team. Others included Alex Knapp, Nate Samson, Sawacki, and Jack Wiitanen, while Samson led the way in forced turnovers/takeaways with five. Bryan, Wiitanen and Taylor had two apiece, while Cole Savola, Raemisch, Cai Schmidt, Bavery and Olstad all had one each.
Waunakee 12, Westside 3
In the Warriors’ playoff opener, the Warriors got goals from nine different players, as King netted the hat trick and Raesmisch added a pair of goals.
Others who notched goals included Bryan, Carter Blackburn, Knapp, McFadden, Rettig, Schmidt and Taylor, who also finished with three assists.
McFadden had two helpers, while Blackburn, Sawacki, Rettig and King each notched an assist.
Bryan was the leader in groundballs, scooping up six, to go with Samson’s five and Savola’s three. Savola also won 12 of 18 faceoffs.
Others who picked up a groundball each were Blackburn, McFadden, Raemisch, Bavery, Jack Wiitanen and Olstad.
In the forced turnover/takeaway category, Samson racked up four, as Olstad finished with three and Wiitanen, Rettig and Bryan had two each.