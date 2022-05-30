All-Conference Badger All-Conference teams named for boys' lacrosse, softball plindblad plindblad Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Badger All-Conference teams for boys’ lacrosse have been released.Senior Brayden Olstad made first team on defense for Waunakee, while second team selections included Nate Samson (sophomore, defense and Wade Bryan (sophomore, LSM).Among those receiving honorable mention were Carter Blackburn (sophomore, attack), Harry Taylor (senior, midfield), Jordan Bavery (junior, midfield), and Pavel Rettig (senior, midfield).SoftballGrace Fueger and Morgan Ripp have been named to the second team of the 2022 Softball Badger East All Conference. Morgan Meyer and Katie Valk received honorable mention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Waunakee senior accepted into pre-dental program Rickett, Luke Shepski named to Badger All-Conference First Team for baseball Warriors knock off Milton to earn Badger East Championship in baseball Wall offers lacrosse practice facility Popular Westport waterfront restaurant to close Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin