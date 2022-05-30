Badger All-Conference teams for boys’ lacrosse have been released.

Senior Brayden Olstad made first team on defense for Waunakee, while second team selections included Nate Samson (sophomore, defense and Wade Bryan (sophomore, LSM).

Among those receiving honorable mention were Carter Blackburn (sophomore, attack), Harry Taylor (senior, midfield), Jordan Bavery (junior, midfield), and Pavel Rettig (senior, midfield).

Softball

Grace Fueger and Morgan Ripp have been named to the second team of the 2022 Softball Badger East All Conference. Morgan Meyer and Katie Valk received honorable mention.