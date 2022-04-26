Getting ahead early was the key for the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team.
The Warriors went to Appleton on Thursday, April 21, and left with a 9-5 win, as Samantha Gehling scored four goals.
Now 2-1 on the young season, Waunakee also got a hat trick from Maecie Roghan, as Payton Ross and Lexi Addie also tallied goals.
“We scored two early goals and were able to keep a lead the entire game,” said Warrior Head Coach Erin Moran. “We struggled gaining possession off the draws, which put the ball in our defensive end for much of the game. CiCi played well in goal, had a big save off a free-position early in the game that helped fire up the defense. Our defense and midfield are starting to work together more as a unit and were able to adapt to the Appleton attack well. They were able to regain possession for our offense and work the ball back up to our attacking end.”
Endres made five saves, facing 10 shots on goal.
The Warriors’ offense was clicking.
“Our attack had smart shot selection and placement, scoring on nine of 15 shots,” said Moran. “Appleton had a high-pressure defense that was a good challenge for our attack to have to communicate and work together to create scoring opportunities for each other.”
Gehling also caused two turnovers, while Stella Lowery, Bella Berg, Endres and Ross all caused turnovers, as well. Addie scooped up a team-high three groundballs, as Annika Quint, Grace Bernards and Taty Ryan each had two.
“This was the first of nine straight away games we have, so hopefully a good tone for the intensity and energy they need to bring to the field even when we are traveling,” said Moran.