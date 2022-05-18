It was a successful trip to Wisconsin Dells for the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team.
At the Badger Spring Invitational on Saturday, May 14, the Warriors won all three games on they played to improve to 9-4 overall.
With hat tricks from Gunnar McFadden, Jordan Bavery and Charlie King, Waunakee thumped La Crosse 16-1 at the Woodside Sports Complex. Wade Bryan, Carter Blackburn, Sam Hogland, Brandon Sawacki, Pavel Rettig, Tommy Raemisch and Harry Taylor also had goals for Waunakee. Taylor also notched two assists, as Wade Bryan, Gunnar McFadden, Brandon Sawacki, Tommy Raemisch, Charlie King, Jordan Bavery and Brayden Olstad also had helpers.
Bryan and Cole Savola picked up six groundballs apiece, while Sam Hogland scooped up three and McFadden, Bavery and Taylor each had two. Carter Blackburn, Bryan and Nate Samson forced two turnovers and takeaways.
In a 14-4 win over the University School of Milwaukee, King racked up five goals, Blackburn finished with a hat trick and Cai Schmidt had two goals.
Others who had goals include Brandon Sawacki, Pavel Rettig, Raemisch and Taylor.
Four assists were recorded by Blackburn, while King finished with three, Raemisch had two and three players – Savola, Erik Mikkelson, Taylor – had one each.
Bryan tallied eight groundballs, while Blackburn, Savola, Mikkelson and Bavery had four apiece.
In the forced turnover/takeaway category, Brayden Olstad had seven, Mikkelson notched three and Bryan and Savola had two each.
The Warriors also beat up on Homestead, wining 14-6. Brandon Sawacki and Rettig each had hat tricks, while Blackburn totaled two goals, and Savola, Raemisch, Schmidt, King, Taylor and Olstad totaled one each.
Taylor also notched three assists, while Blackburn, Sawacki, Rettig and King had one apiece. Bryan led the way in groundballs, scooping up five. Blackburn, Savola and Raemisch each had three and Nate Samson, Rettig, Schmidt, Bavery, Taylor and Olstad finished with two each.
Olstad also had four forced turnovers/takeaways, while Mikkelson, Savola, and Samson had three and Bryan and Taylor had two.
On May 12, Waunakee fell at Sauk Prairie 9-8, as eight different Warriors scored goals. They included Blackburn, Sawacki, King, Savola, Rettig, Raemisch, Taylor and Olstad had goals.
Assists were recorded by Blackburn, McFadden, Rettig, Raemisch, and Taylor.
Rettig and Olstad totaled three groundballs each, as Bryan and Sawicki had two apiece.
Olstad had five forced turnovers/takeaways, as Mikkelson and Blackburn finished with two each.
Goalie Nate Olson had a season-high 18 saves.