The Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team split its first two matches of the season.
On Friday, April 8, the Warriors fell to Waukesha 19-7 in the opener, despite four goals from Samantha Gehling.
“They were who knocked us out of playoffs last year so it was a good, competitive first game to open the season,” said Waunakee Head Coach Erin Moran. “Of course we are both new teams, but it was a good measuring stick of how far we have come and where we need to be. It was a cold, snowy night and served as a good reminder to them of the pace we need them to be playing with – moving the ball quickly, keeping high pressure on defense and proactively communicating on the field. We struggled in the midfield with slowing down their transitions and being able to capitalize off turnovers.”
Maecie Roghan, Grace Bernards and Lexi Addie also had goals for the Warriors, as goaltender CiCi Endres made 11 saves.
“CiCi played really well in goal, saving 11 goals – matching her season-high saves/game as last year,” said Moran. “A big takeaway for our defensive units was the importance of limiting the number and quality of shots they can take and avoiding fouls that give our opponents 8-meter shots.”
The Warriors bounced back on Tuesday, April 12, crushing Sun Prairie 13-2.
“Another game battling the elements as it started the rain in the second half, but it was nice to open our conference schedule at home and the girls started this game at a much better tempo than Friday,” said Moran. “This was a well-earned team win for Waunakee. They were really working together vs. individually. Another big improvement from Friday’s game was our ground balls. We had four against Waukesha as a team and 30 last night against Sun Prairie. That’s 30 times we were able to keep or gain possession.”
Gehling and Addie both had hat tricks for Waunakee, as Roghan, Stella Lowery and Payton Ross had two goals apiece. Quint also had a goal, with Maya Grasee and Ally Dupuis chipping in with one goal each.
Alexa and Isabella Berg both had four groundballs, while Lowery forced four turnovers.
“Sun Prairie has some fast girls and our attack really stepped up to help re-defend in the midfield to slow their fast break,” said Moran. “We had 37 shots on goal as a team, so there’s certainly room for improvement with better shot placement, but it’s great to see them starting to identify and take advantage of scoring opportunities.”
Waunakee takes to the field again on Thursday, April 21, at Appleton.