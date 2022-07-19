2022 Waunakee graduate Alexa Berg, a midfielder for the Warriors, was one of six players from Wisconsin to receive All-Academic honors from USA Lacrosse.

The awards were announced July 14. The recognition program includes Coach of the Year awards and for players, All-America, All-Academic, and the Jackie Pitts Award.

A USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.

The Jackie Pitts Award recognizes one player from each area who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to her team, school, and community.

USA Lacrosse oversees the selection of the awards, which are administered locally by Area Chairs. Selections are based on voting by coaches within each geographical area.