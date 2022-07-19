featured hot Girls Lacrosse Berg receives All-Academic honors from USA Lacrosse plindblad plindblad Author email Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 Waunakee graduate Alexa Berg, a midfielder for the Warriors, was one of six players from Wisconsin to receive All-Academic honors from USA Lacrosse.The awards were announced July 14. The recognition program includes Coach of the Year awards and for players, All-America, All-Academic, and the Jackie Pitts Award.A USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.The Jackie Pitts Award recognizes one player from each area who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to her team, school, and community.USA Lacrosse oversees the selection of the awards, which are administered locally by Area Chairs. Selections are based on voting by coaches within each geographical area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now On Waunakee's Main Street, women-owned businesses roll out a pink carpet Waunakee student intern gets the word out for Groundswell Conservancy Carnivorous caterpillars bring delight Waunakee school board reviews bias reporting tool data Voters to choose one of two Democrats in Assembly District 79 primary this August Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin