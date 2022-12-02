Taking the field on Youth Night

The Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team gets ready to take the field on Youth Night recently.

Local coaches’ and administrator’s reactions to the WIAA Board of Control sanctioning the sport of lacrosse today have been overwhelmingly positive.

“This is a great day for Wisconsin lacrosse!” said John Gengler, head coach of Waunakee’s boys’ high school team. “As one of, if not the, fastest growing sports in the world, it is an exciting time to have the WIAA on board and supporting lacrosse.”