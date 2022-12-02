Local coaches’ and administrator’s reactions to the WIAA Board of Control sanctioning the sport of lacrosse today have been overwhelmingly positive.
“This is a great day for Wisconsin lacrosse!” said John Gengler, head coach of Waunakee’s boys’ high school team. “As one of, if not the, fastest growing sports in the world, it is an exciting time to have the WIAA on board and supporting lacrosse.”
A committee assigned to study the feasibility of adding boys’ and girls’ lacrosse to the list of WIAA sanctioned sports starting in the spring of the 2023-24 school year gave its presentation to the board, which unanimously passed the proposal. The inaugural season will include a tournament series.
“This partnership will continue to grow the game in terms of more teams being added and in overall player development,” said Gengler. “The WIAA voting to unanimously add boy's and girl's lacrosse is a giant step in the future of the game!”
As far Waunakee specifically, lacrosse is a growing sport in the community.
Still to be determined, details on season regulations and tournament procedure will be released when available.
According to the WIAA, this is the first time an entirely new sport has been introduced for both genders since 1982-83, when boys’ and girls’ soccer was added. Hockey and wrestling added girls’ sponsorship in 2002 and 2003, respectively. In 2000, boys’ volleyball was reinstated. All three sports had already been sanctioned for the other gender.
“The WIAA recognizing Lacrosse as a sport is a big step for the growth of lacrosse in Wisconsin,” said Aaron May, Waunakee’s activities director. “It recognizes all of the hard work that Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation, coaches, players and families have put in to grow the sport and it will provide more exposure and lead to greater participation in lacrosse.”
WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said, “We commend members of the planning committee for months of work and collaboration with member schools that already sponsor the sport. Our staff and membership look forward to the new opportunity for student-athletes to participate in a sport quickly gaining popularity around the nation.”