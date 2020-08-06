Emily Mouille, a native of Waunakee, graduate of Waunakee High School and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's soccer team, is one of 373 UW-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution's varsity sport programs were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Mouille, who was a senior in 2019-20, is majoring in psychology.

The Warhawks' 12 women's teams had 200 honorees, while 173 student-athletes from the 10 men's teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the "WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program."

Load comments