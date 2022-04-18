Ava Bryan (6) tries to get control of the ball in a wild scramble in front of the McFarland net in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 2-2 draw with the Spartans on Friday, April 15. Lexis Savola (10) looks on for the Warriors.
Ava Bryan (6) tries to get control of the ball in a wild scramble in front of the McFarland net in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 2-2 draw with the Spartans on Friday, April 15. Lexis Savola (10) looks on for the Warriors.
The ebbs and flows of soccer were experienced by the Waunakee girls’ team recently, as the Warriors saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
On Friday, April 15, the Warriors besieged McFarland in the first half, attacking the Spartans’ goal relentlessly and scoring a pair of goals in a span of 31 seconds.
Unfortunately for Waunakee, McFarland got a late goal from Grace Breuchel in the 75th minute to earn a 2-2 draw on the Warrior Pitch.
“Our team executed the game plan versus McFarland, and it led to the better run of play,” said Waunakee Head Coach Ben Voss. “We gave ourselves a chance at plenty of scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute on an unassisted goal by Elise Gillen. Alyssa Thomas scored the equalizer about four and a half minutes later at the 24:01 mark, as Sophie Schnaubelt assisted.
McKenna Nachreiner put Waunakee up 2-1 with 24:32 on the clock, with Charlise Smith getting the helper. But, Breuchel’s goal tied it up in the second half.
“Both goals we gave up were on set pieces,” said Voss. “Overall, a good performance tonight.”
In goal, Emily Whyte came up with three saves for Waunakee, while McFarland’s Avery Weaver was forced to make eight saves.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Warriors were edged 2-1 by Sauk Prairie at home. Were it not for a brief period in the first half Waunakee might have emerged with a draw or a win.
“We had a 15-minute stretch where we allowed Sauk put our back line of defense under pressure and led to a 2-0 deficit at halftime,” said Voss. “Second half, we switched our formation and changed the momentum of the game, but only had one goal to show for it.”
Alexis Klemm broke the ice with a goal in the 22nd minute to put the Eagles up 1-0. About 16 minutes later, McKayla Paukner made it 2-0 in favor of Sauk Prairie, as Ellery Apel assisted.
Changing tactics, Waunakee grabbed the momentum from the Eagles after intermission, with Lexis Savola cutting the deficit in half in the 66th minute. McKenna Nachreiner assisted for the Warriors.
Whyte made six saves in net for Waunakee, now 4-1-1 overall and 1-0 in Badger East Conference play.
The Warriors were scheduled to host Muskego on Tuesday, April 19, before embarking on a three-game road trip, starting with an away game at Watertown on Thursday, April 21. Waunakee plays at Monona Grove on Tuesday, April 26, and Baraboo on Thursday, April 28.