Putting in a hard week of work, the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team earned a draw, a win and a tough loss.
Senior Night on Tuesday, Sept. 28, was a chance for the Warriors to celebrate before the coming storm, as they blew out Portage/Poynette 10-0.
“We have a total of 16 seniors on varsity, most of whom have played together for the last 12 years, so it was great to see a game in which they all contributed to the action and brought a level of fun and spirit to the pitch,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner. “It was also the right night for our strikers to break through their drought and get our scoring back on track.”
After tying DeForest on Thursday in a match for supremacy in the Badger East Conference, the exhausted Warriors lost to Madison Memorial 1-0 on Saturday.
After playing at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Waunakee travels to Reedsburg on Thursday, Oct. 7. Then, the Warriors (11-2-5 overall, 5-0-1 in league play) take a week off before getting back on the field at home Oct. 14 against Madison East.
Waunakee 10, Portage/Poynette 0
Drew Lavold scored four straight goals for the Warriors, who unloaded 17 shots on goal in the win. He also added an assist.
“The night also provided the opportunity to give our regular starters a rest and provide more minutes for others,” said Kettner.
Senior Corey King scored his first goal of the season and assisted on two others, as junior Lindon Jonuzi also broke through for a goal and an assist late in the game, according to Kettner.
Stepan Khamenka had a big night, too, for Waunakee, scoring two goals and finishing with two assists. Alex Nelson also had a goal for the Warriors, as did Alex Hoopes, while Devin Lenerz notched two assists.
Others who had assists for Waunakee were Harrison Taylor and Kaleb Ament.
In goal, Joey Fuhremann had three saves.
Waunakee 1, DeForest 1
Despite collecting 13 shots, including five on goal, the Warriors left the pitch on Thursday with a draw.
Calvin Rahn’s unassisted goal drew Waunakee even early in the second half.
“It was a hard-fought game and worthy of the rivalry between the two schools,” said Kettner. “DeForest scored first after a defensive breakdown in the Waunakee area that allowed the DeFo player to get free and send a floating cross for a goal-scoring header from the penalty spot.”
Rahn’s goal came off a corner kick that was too difficult for the Norskies’ goalkeeper to handle, according to Kettner.
“We continued to put the pressure on but could not connect in the end,” said Kettner. “With the tie against DeForest, Waunakee pretty much locked up a spot in the Badger East championship game [with] final conference games against Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg to come.”
Fuhremann finished with two saves.
Madison Memorial 1, Waunakee 0
Dealt only their second loss of the season, the Warriors left it all on the field.
“We gave up a tough loss following a strong performance by our otherwise very tired team,” said Kettner. “The game was our 18th of the season, capping off a string of Saturday games against Division 1 opponents over the past six weeks. I was very impressed on how the guys gutted it out to the end, but we could not overcome the fatigue from an already long season.”
Memorial scored its only goal in the 71st minute, as Fuhremann had three saves.
“The lone goal in the game was scored off of a corner kick in which Joey came out and made three great saves in a row,” said Kettner. “Our defense was not able to get the ball, though, to clear it in time, resulting in Memorial getting a tap in to score the only goal of the game.”
Kettner said the games against Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg will prepare Waunakee for the inaugural Badger East Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 12. State playoffs start Oct. 19.