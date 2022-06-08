Still, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team prevailed against Mukwonago to win the WIAA Division 1 regional championship in a 2-1 nailbiter on Saturday, June 4.
“We created a lot of opportunities but couldn't find the third goal to make things comfortable,” said Ben Voss, head coach of the Warriors. “Mukwonago scored late to make things interesting for the final few minutes, but our players stayed organized and finished strong.”
Riley Miller put Waunakee on the scoreboard with a goal in the 25th minute, as Lauren Clark assisted. It took only 12 minutes for the Warriors to go up 2-0, with McKenna Nachreiner finding the back of the net. Hadley Frost got the helper.
Then, it was a matter of the Warriors holding on for dear life, as goalkeeper Emily Whyte made two saves in the game. Mukwonago did cut the deficit in half in the 76th minute, but that was all Waunakee allowed.
The Warriors had an easier time with Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 31, winning 10-0. Lauren Meudt finished with a hat trick for Waunakee, while Alyssa Thomas had a pair of goals. Nachreiner drew first blood for the Warriors, scoring in the 11th minute. Waunakee scored three goals in the next seven minutes to take control. Others who tallied goals for the Warriors included Lexis Savola, Sophie Schnaubelt and Taylor Swalve. Neither Waunakee goalkeeper was forced to make a save.
“We started strong with our pressure on the ball, and it created a lot of opportunities before halftime,” said Voss.
Sectional play starts Thursday, June 9, when Waunakee hosts Madison West.