Three straight 3-0 wins have the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team knocking on the door of a trip to state.
The Warriors blanked Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 23, to win the regional championship after securing a similar result on Tuesday, Oct. 19, against Madison East.
Opening regional play, Waunakee took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute against the Purgolders on a goal by Calvin Rahn. Alex Hoopes assisted.
Holding onto a 1-0 lead after intermission, Waunakee broke it open in the 59th when Harrison Taylor found the net with an unassisted goal. A little over 13 minutes later, Drew Lavold got a shot past the Purgolders’ goalkeeper off Josh Fried’s helper.
Joey Fuhremann kept a clean sheet, saving four shots.
Next up was Beloit Memorial.
Scoring three goals in a seven-minute stretch of the first half, the Warriors dispatched the Purple Knights. Joe Thousand put Waunakee ahead 1-0, as Fried assisted in the 32nd minute.
Then, in the 37th minute, Cole Kettner tallied for the Warriors, scoring an unassisted goal.
The barrage continued, as Rahn scored Waunakee’s third goal, with Hoopes assisting.
Playing 60 minutes, Fuhremann made two saves before turning over goalkeeper duties to Will Reis. Together, they maintained a clean sheet, helping Waunakee move on in postseason play.
The Warriors are now 16-2-5 on the season and were scheduled to travel to Verona on Thursday, Oct. 28, for a sectional matchup.