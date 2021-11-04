Jacob Mouille, a native of Waunakee, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's soccer team, is one of four Warhawks who were selected to the 2021 All Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) teams.
Jacob Mouille and Evan Donini (Waukesha West) earned spots on the first team, while Steven Wright (Prior Lake, Minn.) and Jake King (McHenry West, Ill.) garnered second team accolades.
All four players helped the Warhawks finish with a 14-5-1 record during the regular season and reach the C2C Men's Soccer Championship, where they'll face Finlandia (Mich.) Thursday in a quarterfinal contest.
Mouille leads UW-Whitewater and ranks second in the C2C in goals (8) and points (20). He recorded game-winning goals in wins at Alma (Mich.) on Sept. 4 and St. Norbert on Sept. 26. Mouille, the C2C Offensive Player of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, also leads UW-W in shots (36) and shots on goal (22) entering the conference tournament.