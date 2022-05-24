The schedule has been daunting, but the Waunakee girls’ soccer team continues to flourish.
In the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, dated May 24, the Warriors (16-1-2 overall, 7-0 in Badger East Conference play) are ranked No. 3 among Division 1 teams.
Recent wins over Fort Atkinson, Middleton and Reedsburg provided more evidence of the team’s strength, although the Beavers gave the Warriors a test in a 2-0 Waunakee victory on the road on Thursday, May 19.
“A very physical game, and we didn't find the net as often as we would have liked,” said Warriors Head Coach Ben Voss. “Our third game in four days had an impact on our play a little bit. Lots of scoring opportunities and corner kicks created.”
McKenna Nachreiner found the back the net in the 12th minute off an assist from Lauren Clark to put Waunakee up 1-0. Lexis Savola gave Waunakee an insurance goal in the 44th minute on a penalty kick.
Neither Emily Whyte nor Maddie Alsteen were forced to make a save in net for Waunakee.
Two days later, the Warriors blanked Middleton 3-0 in another road victory that was another feather in the Warriors’ cap.
“A good nonconference challenge on the road at Middleton,” said Voss. “The fourth shutout for our defense this week.”
Savola put Waunakee on the board with a goal in the 18th minute, with Faith Ellickson assisting. Ten minutes later, Lauren Meudt tallied an unassisted goal to make it 2-0. Riley Miller capped the scoring with a goal in the 55th minute, as Alyssa Thomas assisted.
Whyte and Alsteen made two saves apiece in the win.
Against Fort Atkinson at home on Tuesday, May 17, the Warriors led only 2-0 at the half, but erupted for eight scores in the second half of a 10-0 drubbing of the Blackhawks.
Clark assisted on both of Wauankee’s first half goals, as Thomas scored in the game’s first minute. Savola made it 2-0 12 minutes later, before scoring the the first goal of the second half on a penalty kick.
“We had a lot of opportunities around the goal but were only up 2-0 at the half,” said Voss. “Made some adjustments and refocused at halftime which led to eight second half goals.”
Then, the floodgates opened, with Thomas scoring two goals in a span of four minutes, followed by scores by Hadley Frost (57’), Ryan Hoopes (58’), Meudt (59’), Tenley Baumbach (61’) and Meudt (66’).
Sophie Schnaubelt assisted on two of the goals, with Claire Jaeger also notching a helper. The last two goals by Baumach and Meudt were unassisted.