The Waunakee boys' freshman soccer team is off to a rough start to October. The Warriors are on a three-game losing streak.
On Saturday, Waunakee traveled to Lodi for a two-game quadrangular. In game 1, the Warriors battled to a 2-2 regulation tie with Reedsburg before losing on penalty kicks. Landon Proudfit and Owen Roundy scored the goals for Waunakee.
Forced to play their second game immediately after the loss, a tired Waunakee was shut out by Sugar River, 4-0.
On Monday, Waunakee hosted DeForest in a gray and rainy slog on the west soccer field. The Norskies scored the game’s only goal late in the second half to down the Warriors, 1-0. Waunakee is now 2-5-2.