Claire Jaeger (9) and Jordyn Jarvi (2) fight for the ball with a DeForest player in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 3-0 win over the Norskies that was completed Monday, April 16, after being delayed by lightning on Friday,May 13.
Faith Ellickson (24) holds up the ball with her foot in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 3-0 win over DeForest on the Warrior Pitch. The game started on Friday, May 13, but it was delayed by lightning and completed on Monday, May 16.
Only lightning could slow down the Waunakee girls’ soccer team.
After the Warriors’ game at home Friday, May 13, with DeForest was delayed, Waunakee finished off the Norskies 3-0 on Monday, May 16, to take charge of the race for first place in the Badger East Conference.
“We talk with our players about the two things they can control, effort and attitude,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss. ‘They love to just work hard and compete. They never stopped working tonight. Our coaching staff is very proud of this group.”
Now 13-1-2 overall, Waunakee is 6-0 in Badger East play, while the Norskies dropped to 5-1 in the league.
Against DeForest, Lexis Savola put Waunakee up 1-0 in the 11th minute on Friday, and Alyssa Thomas made it a two-goal advantage in the 34th minute on Monday, as Clark assisted on the first goal and Makenna Nachreiner had the helper on the second.
In the 45th minute, Clark tallied the Warriors’ third goal on a penalty kick. In goal, Emily Whyte made three saves, while Maddie Alsteen wasn’t forced to make one.
Meanwhile, DeForest goalkeeper Meta Fischer was under siege, as she made 11 saves.
Since tying two straight games in April, Waunakee has reeled off nine wins in a row, including a 4-0 blanking of Madison Memorial on Saturday, May 14, on the Warrior Pitch.
Four Warriors scored goals in the victory, as Clark, Thomas, Nachreiner and Sophie Schnaubelt found the back of the net. Thomas and Lauren Meudt notched assists in the win.
“A very good nonconference test for us against a physical style of play,” said Voss. “Our pressure in the final third allowed us to score early. Our defense stayed organized and earned the shutout.”
Whyte saved a pair of shots as Waunakee’s goalkeeper.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors blasted Portage/Poynette 10-0 on Tuesday, May 10, as Hadley Frost scored a pair of goals. Savola, Thomas and Clark scored goals in the game’s first eight minutes, as Nachreiner, Meudt, Taylor Swalve, Claire Jaeger and Schnaubelt also tallied goals.
Thomas and Meudt had two assists pieces. Others who recorded helpers included Kennedy Ross, Faith Ellickson, and Schnaubelt.
No saves were recorded by Waunakee netminders.
The Warriors were scheduled to host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 17, before they finish the regular season with games at Reedsburg on Thursday, May 19, and Middleton on Saturday, May 21.