The game was never in doubt for the Waunakee boys freshman soccer team Monday night at the Warrior Pitch.
Landon Proudfit, Jack Bogost and Zach Becker all scored within 4 minutes of each other as the Warriors raced out to a 3-0 half-time lead over visiting McFarland.
Brennan Lezotte, Noah Jones, and Owen Roundy added three more goals in the second half. Waunakee shut out the Spartans 6-0 for their biggest point outburst of the regular season. Goalkeepers Quinn Miller and Ricky Nelson kept McFarland scoreless.
The Waunakee freshmen are now 2-2-2 and will take part in the Lodi Quadrangular Saturday.