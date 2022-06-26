An old friend is standing guard at the gates of the Warrior Pitch.
Memorialized in a new plaque at the entry, the late Bob Ziegler has been honored for his monumental contributions to Waunakee soccer. His presence is felt, especially by his friends Ken Ballweg and Sharon and Neil and Sharon Kruschek.
“He was a dear friend who has passed,” said Tara Swalve, a soccer parent. “Bob was an important part of the foundation of Waunakee soccer.”
Ziegler has been credited with starting the youth program in the community. So, Ballweg and the Kruscheks decided to donate the gates to the Warrior Pitch, home to the Waunakee High School girls’ and boys’ teams, in Ziegler’s name. Swalve believes Ziegler is smiling down on the facility, which now boasts a turf field and gates with Warrior Pitch written on them.
It gives the Warriors a strong home field advantage, which helped the Waunakee girls’ team advance to state this spring and finish undefeated in Badger East Conference play en route to the league title.
The ribbon-cutting was held during halftime of the girls’ regional finals game on June 4. The Ziegler family was there for the dedication. So was the Waunakee girls’ team, who took photos with the gates – engineered by Endres Manufacturing – and plaque, built into a stone pillar.
Swalve said Sharon Kruschek came up with the wording.
There’s more to be done. An honor wall recognizing donors is in the works.
As visitors to the Warrior Pitch know, there are two gates, including one for the players’ entrance.
“They walk through that gate with pride,” said Swalve, who noted that Ballweg wanted gates on both sides so that the kids were represented.
Dave Kettner, head coach of the Waunakee High School boys’ team for the past four years, who’s long been associated with the community soccer program, feels the gates and the entire facility are symbolic of what the soccer programs strive for.
“It’s all an extension of the school, which emphasizes excellence,” said Kettner. “That’s what the program stands for. We talk about excellence in academics, and we should have excellence in sports, too.”
Kettner said the goal was to have a soccer complex similar to Warrior Stadium, where football and lacrosse games are held, along with track and field meets. The improved facility supports soccer across the community. Swalve said there are an estimated 1,000 soccer players in Waunakee, and the field gets a lot of use by the Waunakee Area Soccer Club – one of the largest donors to the project.
“It’s what Bob was all about,” said Swalve. “It allows the sport of soccer to grow and is a community builder.”
The One Community One Goal group is the driving force behind the renovations. The turf field and the new gates were included in Phase I. There’s still Phase II, which calls for a new team center. Ideally, the team center would also support other sports played nearby, including baseball and softball.
Fundraising efforts are ongoing for Phase II, put on pause because of COVID, according to Kettner. The Team Center proposal calls for locker rooms for home and visiting teams, plus a space for referees that would include their own bathroom. Kettner said that would help attract top officials. There’s a more important reason for it, though.
One time, Kettner arrived at the field to see girls’ players changing on the field into their uniforms. Watching that, Kettner realized how crucial it was to locker rooms on site where they could change and keep their bags.
A space for Wauankee’s athletic trainer, Matt Uftring, is also in the plan. A medical situation highlighted the need for it, as Uftring was once forced to attend to a player outside of the concession stand.
Another incident highlighted the importance of having a team center. There was a lightning delay for one of the girls’ games this past spring. For safety reasons, the two teams – along with coaches and referees – packed into the concession stand to avoid the danger.
The field turf is already paying dividends, though. The Warrior Pitch has hosted a lot of games, as the girls’ team only had to travel to play four or five times this spring, according to Swalve. That keeps the student-athletes in the classroom longer during the school day.
Soccer certainly is flourishing in Waunakee.