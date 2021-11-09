The Girls U16 Waunakee Soccer Club team won the 2021 Wisconsin Harvest Classic Soccer Tournament this past weekend in Franksville, Wisconsin at the Soccer Complex of Racine.
Tournament information can be found at: https://www.afcunion.com/harvest.
The team consists of players from both Waunakee and DeForest. Wisconsin Harvest Classic is one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the state of Wisconsin. All games are played on natural grass fields at the privately owned Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe), one of the Midwest's largest outdoor soccer-specific facilities.
Waunakee was undefeated winning each of their games on Saturday (with scores of 3-1 and 1-0). They played the championship match on Sunday against the Croatian Eagles U16 girls team. The two squads were tied for points in the tournament. It was a hard-fought match, and Waunakee scored the deciding goal with just 30 seconds left to play to win by a score of 1-0 and take the Girls U16 Championship. There are 13 players on the team. Four are from DeForest.