featured hot Girls Soccer Three Warrior girls' soccer players receive WSCA All-State recognition plindblad plindblad Author email Jun 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three players from the Waunakee girls’ soccer team have received all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.Senior defender Riley Miller was named to the WSCA All-State First Team, while her backline teammate, senior defender Ava Bryan, was selected for the WSCA Second Team.Warrior sophomore midfielder Alyssa Thomas was awarded all-state honorable mention.Waunakee advanced to the WIAA Division State Girls Soccer Tournament this past season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee woman competes in 'American Ninja Warrior' for a second time Voss resigns as Waunakee girls' soccer coach After 32 years, Waunakee's FPC pastor charters next journey Man accused of child enticement at Waunakee park Waunakee graduate among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin