Three players from the Waunakee girls’ soccer team have received all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

Senior defender Riley Miller was named to the WSCA All-State First Team, while her backline teammate, senior defender Ava Bryan, was selected for the WSCA Second Team.

Warrior sophomore midfielder Alyssa Thomas was awarded all-state honorable mention.

Waunakee advanced to the WIAA Division State Girls Soccer Tournament this past season.