The 14-game unbeaten streak is over for the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team.
On Saturday, in front of a big home crowd, the Warriors were edged by Madison West 2-1 on Youth Night for the boys’ soccer program.
“We knew it was going to be tough as West was looking for revenge following the loss in the state sectional finals in the spring,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner.
Wins over Milton and Beaver Dam earlier in the week cushioned the blow.
After playing host to Portage/Poynette on Tuesday, Waunakee welcomes DeForest on Thursday, before traveling to Madison Memorial on Saturday.
Madison West 2, Waunakee 1
Kettner said a rough count of those in the stands showed that about 400 people attended the game, with 100 of them being youth players.
The Warriors jumped out on top thanks to a Drew Lavold goal in the eighth minute, with Devin Lenerz assisting. It was a beautiful goal, according to Kettner, as a diving Lavold headed in the ball off a cross from the right corner by Lenerz.
West got on the board on an unassisted goal by Benjamin Lacocque in the 35th minute.
“West equalized right before the half as Lacocque was able to win the ball in Waunakee’s penalty area and hit a great shot from 10 feet out off the post and into the net,” said Kettner. “Lacocque later scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to take the lead.”
The Warriors kept the pressure on but failed to convert its chances.
“Waunakee made it exciting in the end with several scoring opportunities but could not repeat the effort from the Spring to bring the game back to Waunakee,” said Kettner. “It was a tough first loss for the season as I thought we played well and could have had the win. Unfortunately, the breaks did not work our way, and West was able to capitalize on the opportunities we game them.”
Waunakee 3, Milton 0
Decker Storch got the Warriors started, as he scored an unassisted goal in the fourth minute off a corner kick.
“Alex Hoopes played the ball into the area where it bounced around before Decker was able to drive it home with a strong shot from the right side,” said Kettner. “Milton then held tough for the rest of the half playing a deep defensive set to limit our scoring opportunities.”
Leading 1-0 going into the intermission, Waunakee broke through for a second goal in the 46th minute, courtesy of Stepan Khamenka. Kettner said he beat a couple of Milton defenders after a long pass from Isaiah Jakel down the left side of the field.
Storch capped the scoring, netting his seventh goal of the year on a corner kick by Hoopes in the 51st minute. Kettner said it was Decker’s sixth goal of the season on a set piece.
In goal, Joey Fuhremann made two saves.
Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam 1
The Warriors peppered Beaver Dam with 17 shots, 13 of them on goal. They scored three first-half goals, as Joe Thousand, Khamenka and Calvin Rahn found the back of the net.
Waunakee kept rolling in the second half, with Jakel, Lavold and Lenerz scoring goals to push the Warriors’ lead to 6-0. Carson Wormet capped the scoring for Waunakee in the 71st minute.
Lavold. Wormet, Khamenka, Lindon Jonuzi and Alex Nelson all had assists for Waunakee, as Fuhremann had three saves.
“The guys worked really well together by passing the ball quickly and providing strong movement off the ball,” said Kettner. “Overall, we possessed the ball for roughly 60 of the 80 minutes in the game. Beaver Dam tried to play a pressure defense and started chasing the ball early, which opened up a number of scoring chances for us throughout the game. Going into the game, we were looking to give some of our players more playing time and provide some much needed rest for our regular starters. The result was that a number of our players with limited minutes were able to get into the action and get some scoring opportunities. Carson Wormet took advantage of the opportunity, scoring one goal and assisting on another.”