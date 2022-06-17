All season long, it’s been next to impossible to score on the Waunakee girls’ soccer team.
Divine Savior Holy Angels did it twice, but the Dashers needed extra time to do so.
In overtime, the Warriors lost 2-1 to Divine Savior Holy Angels in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinals overtime battle on Thursday, June 16.
Waunakee had a 1-0 advantage at the half, but the Warriors knew there was plenty of time left. They didn't feel the lead was safe.
“I feel like when you’re up 1-0, it’s a dangerous lead as you could see in this game,” said Ava Bryan, star defender for the Warriors who is heading to Loyola Chicago to play college soccer. “We are never comfortable, though, when we score. That was our halftime discussion that we can’t let off the gas.”
Waunakee kept up the pressure, but the Dashers – the defending Division 1 state champions – were able to break through and eventually net the game-winner on a bending shot to the upper right corner by Jane Martin in the 89th minute.
“It was a big-time finish,” said Dashers’ Head Coach Kevin Roethe. “Jane finalizes with a good work ethic up top. She was fortunate the ball bounced to her. It would have been difficult for any goalkeeper to stop.”
DSHA will take on Muskego on Saturday in the Division 1 title game at Uihlien Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the site of Waunakee’s hard-fought loss to the Dashers. The Badger East Conference champion Warriors end the season with a 21-2-2 overall record, after making the fourth trip to state in program history. The last one came in 2019. They won the Division 2 state title in 2014.
It was sad to see the Warriors fall short in their bid for another state championship, but Ben Voss, the Warriors’ head coach, enjoyed the journey.
“I love this team,” said Voss. “I love this program. It’s a special opportunity to be around such great kids. Coaching them was a lot of fun. The end result is seeing them mature and grow up, and how they listen and learn and how they love to compete.”
Early on, Waunakee pressed DSHA, as Faith Ellickson made threatening runs down the left side. Shortly before she scored the first goal of the game, she broke free, turned into the box, and passed a nice ball into the middle to a teammate, who forced DSHA goalkeeper Kate Nonn to make a diving save.
Not long after, Ellickson found an opening in front of the DSHA net in the 37th minute and headed in a floating pass by McKenna Nachreiner to make it 1-0, hitting it over the keeper to the right post.
“Faith had a great run, got high enough up and ran into the open spot,” said Voss. “She did a nice job getting in behind them to get that opportunity.”
In the final minute of the first half, Lauren Clark had a shot on goal, with a chance to put Waunakee up by two goals, but Nonn came up with another save – one of five on the night.
Coming out of halftime, DSHA desperately went hunting for the equalizer, and the Dashers got it in the 49th minute, when Ashley Jones scored on a header.
“I think we played with more energy in the second half,” said Roethe. “Waunakee came out strong with a lot of energy, and it took us awhile to match it.”
Roethe said the Dashers did a better job of keeping possession. Voss agreed, saying that DSHA had the better time of it with possession, but added that Waunakee was able to get more chances in the final third. Both teams generated scoring chances the rest of the way in regulation, but the score remained 1-1.
Overtime was next, with it broken up into two 10-minute sessions. It appeared they would go into the second session tied, but with one minute left in the first one, Martin found the back of the net to make it 2-1. Neither team broke through in the second session, and DHSA held on for the victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how we battled – not only in this game but the whole season,” said Bryan.
Talking about how good the Warriors have been on defense, having recorded 20 shutouts this year, Bryan said, “We’ve been relentless. Not only with the back line, but with the whole team, our chemistry has been unmatched. I think everyone would say we’ve never been on a team that’s been as close.”