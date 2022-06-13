The vaunted last line of defense for the Waunakee girls’ soccer team dug in again.
Allowing no shots on goal to Kettle Moraine on Saturday, the Warriors won 2-0 in a physical WIAA Division 1 sectional final to advance to state for the second time in the last three years.
McKenna Nachreiner scored both goals for Waunakee against Kettle Moraine. She thinks she knows why the sectional champion Warriors, now 21-1-2 on the season, are so special.
“Our connection,” said Nachreiner. “I’ve never been on another team, but we’re so close. We have a great team bond.”
That’s evident in the team’s ability to shut down opposing offenses.
“We have a lot of athleticism,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss. “The way we teach defense, to make a play on the ball, to get there first, to press and jump the ball … we’ve been doing it all season.”
Including a 0-0 tie with Muskego on April 19, the Warriors have recorded 20 shutouts. Waunakee will begin play for the state title on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. against Divine Savior Holy Angels at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee in the state semifinals. Muskego and De Pere will face off against each other in the other side of the bracket.
Against Kettle Moraine, Nachreiner opened the scoring in the 10th minute, as Faith Ellickson floated an overhead crossing pass to her that the Kettle Moraine defender missed. Nachreinder got control of the ball, moved past the defender and shot it by the Lasers’ netminder with her strong foot.
“I took a touch and just struck it into the far side,” said Nachreiner.
Late in the first half, Kettle Moraine was able to get a corner kick and got the ball in front of the Waunakee net. After a scramble for the ball, the Warriors were able to clear it out of harm’s way. That was as close as the Lasers would come to scoring.
Meanwhile, Nachreiner found the back of the net again in the 59th minute, winding her way through Kettle Moraine’s defense and blasting a shot with her weak foot this time. It was an unassisted goal.
“Another team shutout without giving up a shot on goal,” said Voss. “We talk a lot about box organization on both sides of the ball. Offensively, on both goals McKenna scored she received the ball under pressure, stayed calm, and had accurate finishes. Defensively, we had great communication, clearances when needed, and stayed composed when under pressure.”
Goalkeeper Emily Whyte didn’t have to make a save as defenders such as Ava Bryan and Riley Miller, among others, kept Kettle Moraine at bay.
To reach the sectional final game, Waunakee needed to push aside Madison West on Thursday, but that was easier said than done.
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, and it took a while for the Warriors to get on the board with a goal by Sophie Schnaubelt in the 62nd minute. When they did, it was a thing of beauty.
“Our team responded to our halftime conversation and came out with more energy and pace to their play,” said Voss. “A beautiful set-piece goal off our throw in. Sophie took an amazing first touch off the service from Lauren Meudt to finish the goal. Our defense stayed organized and composed to close out the game.”
Schnaubelt found herself with a clear shot on net.
“Usually, those are hard to hit,” said Schnaubelt. Not this time. Schnaubelt got off a strong shot and the rest is history.
Again, the Warriors got a clean sheet, as Whyte made three saves in goal.
A year ago, Waunakee lost in the second round of the playoffs. This season, the Warriors have made it to the promised land. Voss believes they did it without a chip on their collective shoulder. They weren’t out for revenge.
“We don’t talk about that,” said Voss. “We talk about competing and doing a better job, executing the game plan.”
Experience also makes a difference, as evidenced by Waunakee’s defensive prowess. Voss talked about the Warriors’ ability to block shots, get deflections, and intercept passes.
Schnaubelt feels there’s another explanation for Waunakee’s success.
“I think it’s our chemistry,” said Schnaubelt. “We all really support each other.”