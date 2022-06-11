Faith Ellickson (24), Riley Miller (3) and other members of the Waunakee girls’ soccer team rise to try to head in a corner kick during the Warriors’ 2-0 sectional final win over Kettle Moraine on Saturday at the Warrior Pitch. The victory sent the Warriors to the WIAA Division 1
For the second time in the last three years, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team is headed to state.
On Saturday, McKenna Nachreiner scored two goals and the Warriors’ vaunted back line didn’t allow a shot on goal in Waunakee’s 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final victory over Kettle Moraine.
Nachreiner thinks she knows why the sectional champion Warriors, now 21-1-2 on the season, are a special team.
“Our connection,” said Nachreiner. “I’ve never been on another team, but we’re so close. We have a great team bond.”
That’s evident in the team’s ability to shut down opposing offenses.
“We have a lot of athleticism,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss. “The way we teach defense, to make a play on the ball, to get there first, to press and jump the ball … we’ve been doing it all season.”
Including a 0-0 tie with Muskego on April 19, the Warriors have recorded 20 shutouts. Waunakee will begin play for the state title on Thursday, June 16 at either 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. The opponent has yet to be determined.