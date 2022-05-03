Everything’s clicking for the Waunakee girls’ soccer team.
On a four-game winning streak, the Warriors blanked Monona Grove, Baraboo and Madison West in succession last week, capped off by a 2-0 win over the Regents on Friday, April 29.
“A great way to end the week – 14 goals scored for and zero goals against in three games this week are signs of a true team effort,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss.
Waunakee improved to 8-1-2 overall and 3-0 in Badger East Conference play, as McKenna Nachreiner put the Warriors on the board against West, tallying a goal in the 22nd minute off an assist from Riley Miller. Lauren Meudt scored an unassisted goal in the 60th minute to give Waunakee a little breathing room.
In net, Emily Whyte made four saves to preserve the shutout.
The Warriors had an easier time of it on Thursday, April 28, as they throttled the Thunderbirds 9-0. Waunakee scored three goals in the first 20 minutes, with Lexis Savola finding the back of the net two minutes in. She finished with the hat tricks, scoring goals in the 20th minute and the 49th minute. The last one was unassisted. Alyssa Thomas put in a goal 12 minutes later.
Ava Bryan made it 4-0 in the 36th minute, with Charlise Smith tallying two minutes later. Lauren Meudt sandwiched two goals around a score by Kelsey King in the second half. Hadley Frost and Tenley Baumbach had the only assists for Waunakee.
Whyte and Maddie Alsteen made one save apiece in goal for Waunakee.
“A great team effort as we were able to create a lot of opportunities with several players involved in the scoring,” said Voss.
On Tuesday, April 26, Waunakee got two goals from Thomas – one in the 14th minute, the other in the 37th minute – to go up 2-0 at the half against Monona Grove. Savola made it 3-0 in the second half, as Nachreiner assisted.
Whyte recorded another shutout, as she made three saves.
“Our defense stayed organized early, and we were able to get behind Monona Grove's back line to create some scoring opportunities,” said Voss.