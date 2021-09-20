Two wins and a tie helped the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer remain unbeaten.
The Warriors blanked Monona Grove and Baraboo, before drawing with Middleton on Saturday, Sept. 18. They improved to 8-0-4 overall and 3-0 in Badger – East Conference play, with home matches against Milton and Madison West on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 25.
Waunakee 0, Middleton
The Warriors couldn’t cash in the scoring opportunities they had, as the Cardinals kept the pressure on.
“It was a pretty competitive game,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner. “We had a few scoring chances that we were not able to take advantage of, especially on our set plays. Middleton came out and played a high press with their attackers while the defense settled in to deny opportunities through the meet. We tried to take advantage of the space that they left on the wings, but just could not get any good scoring opportunities.”
Waunakee still outshot Middleton 8-7, as Joey Fuhremann made four saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Warriors.
The Warriors had six shots on goal, compared to four for the Cardinals. Both teams had four corners apiece.
Waunakee did have a golden opportunity to score early on.
“Drew Lavold had a good chance early in the first half with a through ball played by Isaiah Jakel, but their goalie came out to make a big one-on-one save.”
Waunakee 3, Baraboo 0
Tested throughout by the Thunderbirds’ Johan Lopez at Baraboo, Fuhremann answered every question, with six saves to come away with another clean sheet.
“Joey Fuhremann had his busiest game of the season to date as Baraboo's leading goal scorer used his creativity to challenge our defense and find ways to get shots on goal,” said Kettner. “Joey was up to the challenge and continued his string of 9 straight games without allowing a goal.”
Alex Nelson scored his first goal of the season off a nice play set up by Calvin Rahn in the 18th minute, according to Kettner.
“Drew Lavold and Stepan Khamenka then took advantage of an early mistake by Baraboo's defense to start off the second half scoring,” said Kettner. “Drew got his second goal of the evening by finding the net on a rebound following a shot from Isaiah Jakel.”
Waunakee peppered Baraboo with 13 shots, 10 of them were on goal.
Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0
The Warriors were able to break through a stout Silver Eagles’ defense, keeping possession and showing patience on the attack.
“We controlled the game from the beginning as Monona Grove settled into a defensive posture for the game while looking for opportunities to strike on quick transitions,” said Kettner.
Jackson Ehle scored early on for Waunakee, after forcing a Monona Grove turnover in the Silver Eagles’ midfield and dribbling through defenders for an unassisted goal, according to Kettner.
“Monona Grove's defense held tough in the first half, only allowing three shots on goal,” said Kettner. “Our attack found its groove in the second half and was able to exploit gaps in the Monona Grove defense, resulting in eight second-half shots on target and two goals. The defense played tough and only allowed three shots on net from distance that presented no issues for Joey, who recorded his ninth shutout for the season.”
Khamenka had Waunakee’s second goal, scoring in the 44th minute off an assist from Lavold. Then, it was Lavold’s turn to find the back of the net, as Decker Storch assisted.