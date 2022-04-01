featured hot Waunakee girls' soccer game against Cedarburg postponed plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waunakee girls’ soccer game against Cedarburg slated for Saturday at 12 p.m. on the Warrior Pitch has been moved to April 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now A lifetime of Waunakee Fire, EMS service Why they're running: a Q&A with Waunakee's school board candidates Dane County program's next phase targets Six Mile Creek Wisconsin housing affordability at the heart of zoning reform project Incumbent Dane County Supervisor runs for another term Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!