The unbeaten string continues for the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team.
On Saturday, the Warriors traveled to Arrowhead and emerged with a 0-0 draw, despite outshooting the Warhawks 6-3, with all six shots on goal.
Arrowhead did have more corners with three, compared to Waunakee’s one.
The Warriors’ goalkeeper Joey Fuhremann finished with three saves.
“Both teams were ranked in the top 6 going into the game,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner. “It was a big defensive effort by both teams, with both goalies making great saves at key moments in the game.”
The draw came on the heels of Waunakee’s 2-0 shutout win over Sauk Prairie, out of the Badger – Northwest, on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Cole Kettner scored 4:05 into the game off an assist from Harry Taylor, before Waunakee scored on an own goal in the 36th minute. Fuhremann totaled three saves.
The Warriors were more potent offensively in a 3-0 victory Thursday at Watertown in a match between Badger – Northeast members. Waunakee peppered the Goslings with 11 shots on goal, compared to two for Watertown.
Decker Storch kicked off the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute, as Alex Hoopes had the helper. Cole Kettner scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute, with Hoopes again assisting on Lindon Jonuzi’s tally at the 61:14 mark.
Fuhrmann collected two saves, as Will Reis also got into the game in goal for Waunakee.
“The defense played another strong game only allowing two shots on goal, helping Joey Fuhremann to record his seventh clean sheet of the season,” said Coach Kettner.
Waunakee improved to 6-0-3 on the season, as the Warriors moved to 1-0 in the Badger – Northeast.
Following a match Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Monona Grove, the Warriors visit Baraboo on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Middleton on Saturday and host Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 21.