The battle for possession went to the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team. That was how the Badger East Conference championship was won.
In the augural conference championship match on Tuesday on the Waunakee Pitch, the Warriors shut out Monona Grove 3-0.
“The guys played very well and controlled the game from the beginning,” said Waunakee Head Coach Dave Kettner. “Monona Grove was not able to establish an organized attack and was forced into a long ball strategy in an attempt to beat our back line using speed on the wings.”
The strategy didn’t work, thanks to Waunakee’s center backs Decker Storch, Noah Jakel and Jackson Ehle, who controlled the Silver Eagles on defense. It led to a fairly easy night for goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann, who made four saves to maintain a clean sheet. It was his 15th shutout of the season, as Waunakee controlled possession for 53 of the game’s 80 minutes and outshot Monona Grove 11-5.
“We were missing a few key players again due to either illness or injury, so we had to move some of our players around to new positions and also tried a new formation in the second half,” said Kettner. “With the game being a championship game, it took a little bit for our guys to settle in with the adjusted lineup and find their rhythm and organization moving forward.”
Storch kicked off the scoring in the first half with what Ketter described as “a brilliant attack from the center. He won the ball in our defending half and dribbled through Monona Grove’s midfield and defensive layers and scored with a well-struck ball from just inside the penalty area.” The unassisted goal came in the 34th minute.
It was Harry Taylor’s turn in the 50th minute, scoring another unassisted goal.
“The action started with Harry hitting a solid strike that MG’s keeper had a hard time controlling,” said Kettner. “Harry was quick on his feet and was able to get the resulting tap-in to score our second goal.”
The Warriors kept the pressure on from there.
“Our guys really hit their stride and continuously found opportunities to get shots on net while limiting Monona Groves opportunity with the ball,” said Kettner. “Isaiah Jakel closed out the night and put the game away with a screamer from 25 yards out into the top left corner after a lay-off pass from Lindon Jonuzi. There was no way the keeper was going to get to the ball given how hard Isaiah hit the shot. It was one of the best shots of the season and a great way to cap off the season.”
Waunakee finished off the regular season 14-2-5 and 11-0-1 in the Badger Conference.
For the remainder of the week, rest was prescribed for the varsity players in preparation for the first round of the state playoffs. The Warriors will be playing Madison East on Tuesday night, Oct. 19.
“It should be a tough game as we do not know what to expect,” said Kettner. “Madison East is one of those teams that can surprise you on any given night with the talent that they have.”