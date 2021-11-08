Five members of the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team received All-Badger East Conference First Team recognition.
The Warriors’ Decker Storch was one of two unanimous first-team selections, and he was joined by teammates Cole Kettner, Noah Jakel and Jackson Ehle, as well as goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann.
Waunakee was also well-represented on the second team, with Warriors Alex Hoopes, Drew Lavold and Calvin Rahn being selected for that honor.
Two Waunakee players received honorable mention. They were Stepan Khamenka and Isaiah Jakel.
This was the first year of Badger East Conference alignment, and the Warriors finished 16-3-5 overall, while winning the inaugural Badger East championship game 3-0 over Monona Grove.