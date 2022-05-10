They are finding new ways to score. And the defense remains as stout as ever.
Playing well on both sides of the ball, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team is currently riding a six-game winning streak, having disposed of Beaver Dam 8-0 and Milton 7-0 in the last week. A scheduled game against Kenosha Tremper on Saturday, May 7, was canceled.
Against the Golden Beavers on Tuesday, May 3, the Warriors controlled the action early on and cruised to victory.
“A good start to the game and a great finish to the first half scoring two goals right before half,” said Waunakee Head Coach Ben Voss. “Lots of opportunities tonight for all our players. Another shutout for our back line and goalkeepers.”
Alyssa Thomas broke the ice with a goal in the 12th minute, as Lexis Savola assisted. It took 24 minutes for the Warriors to add to the lead, with Lauren Clark making it 2-0 off an assist from Ava Bryan.
Waunakee then reeled off three goals in seven minutes, as Hadley Frost, Faith Ellickson and Thomas all found the back of the net to increase Waunakee’s advantage to 5-0.
Charlise Smith and Savola assisted on the Frost and Ellickson goals.
Unassisted goals by Sophie Schnaubelt and Claire Jaeger padded the lead, with Anna Fisher’s tally in the 74th minute capping the scoring. Taylor Swalve got the helper on Fisher’s goal.
Goalkeepers Emily Whyte and Maddie Alsteen didn’t have to make any saves in the win.
The Warriors’ offense kept rolling against Milton on Friday, May 6, as Waunakee built a 4-0 lead in the game’s first 28 minutes. Jordyn Jarvi and Smith scored unassisted goals before Savola tallied off a feed from Thomas. Moments later, Clark finished off an unassisted goal.
In the second half, Savola, Frost and Fisher all scored, with Thomas, Fisher, and Taylor Tourdot all notching assists.
Whyte made one save in net, as Alsteen also played.
“We made a tactical change early that allowed us to create more scoring opportunities,” said Voss. “It was fun to see our girls find different ways to score, including a set piece free kick goal. Lots of players involved in the scoring sheet and our defense continues to get better with each game they play.”
Now 10-1-2 overall and 5-0 in Badger East Conference play, Waunakee was slated to host Portage/Poynette on Tuesday, May 10, before the Warriors host rival DeForest on Friday, May 13, in a showdown of the top two teams in the conference.
The Warriors also blanked Monona Grove, Baraboo and Madison West in succession recently, capped off by a 2-0 win over the Regents on Friday, April 29.
“A great way to end the week – 14 goals scored for and zero goals against in three games this week are signs of a true team effort,” said Voss.
McKenna Nachreiner put the Warriors on the board against West, tallying a goal in the 22nd minute off an assist from Riley Miller. Lauren Meudt scored an unassisted goal in the 60th minute to give Waunakee a little breathing room.
In net, Whyte made four saves to preserve the shutout.
The Warriors had an easier time of it on Thursday, April 28, as they throttled the Thunderbirds 9-0. Waunakee scored three goals in the first 20 minutes, with Lexis Savola finding the back of the net two minutes in. She finished with the hat tricks, scoring goals in the 20th minute and the 49th minute. The last one was unassisted. Thomas put in a goal 12 minutes later.
Bryan made it 4-0 in the 36th minute, with Smith tallying two minutes later. Lauren Meudt sandwiched two goals around a score by Kelsey King in the second half. Frost and Tenley Baumbach had the only assists for Waunakee.
Whyte and Alsteen made one save apiece in goal for Waunakee.
“A great team effort as we were able to create a lot of opportunities with several players involved in the scoring,” said Voss.
On Tuesday, April 26, Waunakee got two goals from Thomas – one in the 14th minute, the other in the 37th minute – to go up 2-0 at the half against Monona Grove. Savola made it 3-0 in the second half, as Nachreiner assisted.
Whyte recorded another shutout, as she made three saves.
“Our defense stayed organized early, and we were able to get behind Monona Grove's back line to create some scoring opportunities,” said Voss.