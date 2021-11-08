Goals were incredibly hard to come by for the opposition. That was by design.
Spearheaded by All-Badger East Conference First Team goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann, the Waunakee High School boys’ soccer team clamped down defensively on opponents this fall.
The Warriors, with 16 seniors, allowed only eight goals all season on their way to a 16-3-5 overall record. They had a good time along the way maintaining a whopping 17 clean sheets.
“That group of guys had fun,” said Warrior Head Coach Dave Kettner. “They haven’t forgotten that that it’s fun. That’s why it’s called a game.”
The Warriors shut out nine opponents in a row between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. They also blanked Monona Grove 3-0 in the augural Badger East Conference championship game.
Their defense also sparkled in the rain on Thursday, Oct. 28, the night Waunakee lost 1-0 to Verona in sectionals. The Warriors’ season ended with the defeat.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead with a penalty kick. Fuhremann made a great save to keep Verona off the board initially. Eventually, though, Verona found a way to score in the last 10 minutes, preventing a return trip to the state semifinals. That’s how far Waunakee went in the spring.
Still, it was a fall season to remember for the Warriors.
“The fact that we lost three games all season out of 24 games is remarkable,” said Kettner.
The Warriors went 11-0-1 during the Badger East Conference part of the schedule, the only blemish being a 1-1 tie with DeForest in a big rivalry match. Conference realignment affected scheduling.
Over the first six weeks of the season, Waunakee played 18 games. Two of the Warriors’ losses came at the end of that endurance test, as they fell 2-1 to Madison West on Sept. 25 and 1-0 to Madison Memorial on Oct. 2.
“Our guys were cooked by that point,” said Kettner.
After a bit of rest, the Warriors bounced back, winning five straight before that tough 1-0 loss to Verona. Two of those victories came in regional play, when they blanked Madison East and Beloit Memorial by identical 3-0 scores.
“For the most part, it was a grind, and these guys were up to the challenge,” said Kettner.
Highlights included a 0-0 tie on Sept. 11 at Arrowhead, who was ranked among the top three teams in the state at the time.
Another great game was the 1-1 tie Waunakee forged against DeForest in a “Go for the Goal” contest that raised $5,000 for the fight against pediatric cancer.
Even though Madison West downed Waunakee 2-1 on Sept. 25, it was a night to remember. It was Youth Night, and Kettner said there 500 to 600 people in the audience, with 200 being youth players.
“The atmosphere was exciting, and it was a great game against a good team,” said Kettner.
Waunakee will be saying goodbye to 16 seniors. Kettner has coached all but two of them since club soccer.
Kettner said the group put more effort into doing everything as a team, as opposed to seeking individual glory. He said that allowed the team to flourish, even when the Warriors went up against teams with talented players.
Waunakee was loaded with talent, too, though. The Warriors had 10 players receive all-conference recognition. Drew Lavold led the way in scoring, totaling 34 points. He had 15 goals, while Decker Storch was second on the team with 11. Stepan Khamenka finished with seven goals and nine assists, as Calvin Rahn racked up six goals and six assists.
In net, Fuhremann allowed only six goals this fall.
However, it was the Warriors’ teamwork that made the season such a success, with winning the first-ever Badger East title game right at the top of the list of great moments.
“Obviously, it starts with winning the Badger East championship, and doing so in the fashion we did, following the new conference alignment,” said Kettner. “Winning that inaugural trophy, that’s significant.”