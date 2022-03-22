There’s no leadership void with the Waunakee girls’ soccer team.
The Warriors have five senior captains – Jordan Jarvi, Riley Miller, Ava Bryan, Lexis Savola and Lauren Clark – to push them in 2022, as Waunakee prepares to compete in the realigned Badger Conference and climb to the top of the newly formed East division.
“Our conference will have a new look this season with the Badger East and Badger West,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss, who enters his fifth season at Waunakee. “It will give us an opportunity to play against teams we haven’t seen before. We are also curious to see how things will go in conference with the addition of a conference championship game this year.”
Waunakee took second in the Badger North last season, finishing behind Sauk Prairie. The Warriors were 14-3-1 overall, with a 6-1 conference mark.
Can Waunakee win conference? The pieces are in place for a run at the title.
“I think our team will be very competitive this season, and we want to compete for a conference championship,” said Voss. “We hope it will feel close to a normal soccer season. Two years ago, we didn't get to have a season. Last year we had modified protocols in place combined with a later start and end date, and this year we hope to be as close to normal as possible.”
Voss is still learning the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s crew.
“We need to assess what is needed at each position before our coaching staff can decide what formations will suit our team,” said Voss, who is 48-11-3 at Waunakee. “We love our athleticism, quickness, and technical and tactical ability.”
A total of 17 letter winners have returned for Waunakee, including seven starters. The Warriors lost nine letter winners from last year’s team. Some have the potential to have breakout seasons.
“My favorite part of high school soccer is seeing how players have improved in the off-season,” said Voss. “Our coaching staff enjoys the challenge of bringing players together from various club teams and putting things together in a short period of time.”
Assembling the 2022 Warriors should be fun with all the talent available. Their versatility will make them tough to beat.
“I believe that athleticism and depth are our program strengths,” said Voss. “We have a lot of players that can play multiple positions effectively. Our depth helps due to how many competitive games we have scheduled on the season.”
Voss is hoping the Warriors can stay healthy and avoid Covid-related issues, as they deal with an “… extremely difficult schedule [that] will challenge us this season, combined with graduating a lot of experienced players from last year,” he said.
Voss is looking forward to learning about the new league and its teams. Even with all the unknowns, it’s a good bet that Waunakee will be in the mix for the conference title.
“With the newly formed conference we need to see teams for the first time to see what we are up against,” said Voss. “It will be fun to see new schools and teams.”
Waunakee opens the season at Sun Prairie East on Friday, April 1, at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. The Warriors’ first home match is Saturday, April 2, against Cedarburg on the Warrior Pitch.