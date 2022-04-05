Kicking off the 2022 season, the Warriors got a hard-earned 2-0 win at Sun Prairie on Friday, April 1, and then doubled up Cedarburg on Monday, April 4, in their home opener.
“It was exciting to finally get outside to play some soccer,” said Waunakee Head Coach Ben Voss, talking about the Sun Prairie match. “A complete team effort with no injuries, a shutout, and lots of players getting the opportunity to play. A big thank you to Sun Prairie and the opportunity to play on their new turf stadium.”
It took a while for the Warriors to warm up against the Cardinals, getting on the board in the 27th minute on a goal by Lauren Clark, as McKenna Nachriener assisted.
Then, at the 45:43 mark, Alyssa Thomas tallied for Waunakee, with Nachreiner notching her second helper of the match. Emily Acker made three saves and Kiera Collins had one to preserve the clean sheet.
At home, on the Warrior Pitch on Monday, Nachreiner scored two goals – the first coming on a scramble in front of the goal – in the first 16:47 to put Waunakee up 2-1 on Cedarburg. Clark and Lauren Meudt recorded the assists.
In the second half, Hadley Frost found the back of the net in the 52nd minute, off a feed from Meudt, and Charlise Smith scored the fourth Warrior goal. It was unassisted.
Teaming up, Emily Whyte and Maddie Alsteen had two saves apiece for Waunakee.
The Warrior junior varsity team lost 2-1 to Sun Prairie.
Waunakee starts the season with a seven-game homestand. The Warriors were slated to host Stoughton on Tuesday, April 5, and Oconomowoc on Thursday, April 7, before welcoming Madison East on Friday, April 8 and Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 12.