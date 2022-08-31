Two different games resulted in two 1-1 ties.
The one against powerhouse Oregon – the defending state Division 2 champions – on Saturday was a real shot in the arm for the Waunakee boys’ soccer team.
“For a young team just learning to play with each other, I think it was a very positive result, especially against one of the top teams in the state and the defending state champions,” said Warriors Head Coach Dave Kettner. “The boys played very well and are coming together as a team. In the end, the game could have gone either direction, but I think the ending result was fair and a good representation of where this team can go in the future.”
Oregon was ranked No. 1 in the state going into the game. It was tough defensive game at the Waunakee Pitch, as each team recorded only three shots on net.
“Oregon opened the scoring on a free kick in the first half when Anthony Elert was able to place the ball around a wall that was set by the Waunakee defense and into the corner of the net,” said Kettner. “The teams went back and forth for the rest of the game until Waunakee Midfielder Isaiah Jakel tied the game on a diving header following a free kick by Lindon Jonuzi into the penalty area. The game was a great follow up to the Milton game as the team is continuing to grow and progress through its development.”
On Thursday, Aug. 25, the Warriors, now 1-0-2 after beating Stoughton 5-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, opened the season with a 1-1 tie at Milton – a game Waunakee controlled throughout, according to Kettner. Waunakee outshot Milton 8-3.
“Milton scored early on a header to beat goalie Jonathan Orlowski for the first score,” said Kettner. “Waunakee equalized shortly thereafter with a free kick goal from Lindon Jonuzi. The shot was taken from 30 yards out and was well placed off the corner cross bar to beat the Milton goalie. It was a solid opener for the team as the team gave a very strong performance. Although the game ended in a tie, I would call it a success as we learned a lot and provided the opportunity to grow as a team.”
