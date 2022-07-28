Waunakee graduate Maddie Farnsworth has received Butler women’s soccer’s Carrie Colglazier Award.
The senior, a midfielder, is the daughter of Jay and Denise Farnsworth, was a unanimous two-time first-team All-Conference selection for the Warriors, as well as a two-time honorable mention All-State pick. As a freshman for Waunakee, she was a second team all-conference choice as a freshman.
In 2019, in her freshman season at Butler, Farnsworth appeared in three games in her first collegiate season and managed a shot against Seton Hall. She played 13 minutes in a 3-0 win over the Pirates.
The next season, as a sophomore, Farnsworth played in six matches, with one start. Her first collegiate goal was a game-winner, and it came in the season-opening win over Ulndy. She took two shots on the season.
As a junior, Farnsworth appeared in 20 matches, scoring the game-winning goal against Utah. She had four shots on the season, and all of them were on goal.
Carrie Colglazier died early in the morning of June 6, 2003 in a tragic automobile accident. Colglazier, a 19-year-old from Noblesville, Indiana, was killed when the motorcycle she was riding on with fellow Butler student David E. Rahn, Jr., was struck by a vehicle in the Indianapolis area.
Rahn, a 24-year-old from Elkhart, Ind., also perished in the accident. On April 20, 2005, the driver of the other vehicle was sentenced to six years in prison as part of a sentencing agreement after pleading guilty to drunken driving in connection with the accident.
The Butler women's soccer team places a memorial to Carrie near the entrance to the field at all home matches and no Bulldog will wear Colglazier's No. 10 jersey until after the 2005-06 academic year, when Colglazier would have graduated from Butler University. “This is a tragic day for the Colglazier family and the Butler soccer community,” said Butler head coach Woody Sherwood in 2003. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends. Carrie was a wonderful person and a talented athlete. She will be missed dearly.”
The award is given out to that player that “... demands commitment, denies selfishness, accepts reality, yet seeks improvement everyday while putting the team above self.”