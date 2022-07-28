Maddie Farnsworth
Maddie Farnsworth outraces a pair of Muskego defenders in the second half of Waunakee’s State Semifinal contest.

 Tom Linder

Waunakee graduate Maddie Farnsworth has received Butler women’s soccer’s Carrie Colglazier Award.

The senior, a midfielder, is the daughter of Jay and Denise Farnsworth, was a unanimous two-time first-team All-Conference selection for the Warriors, as well as a two-time honorable mention All-State pick. As a freshman for Waunakee, she was a second team all-conference choice as a freshman.