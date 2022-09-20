Allison takes a swing
Waunakee’s Carter Allison (16) looks to drive the ball down field Thursday in the Warriors’ 2-1 win over Madison West on the Warrior Pitch. Allison is one of Waunakee’s leading scorers in 2022.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Both teams have had this date circled on their calendars.

Already rivals, the Waunakee and DeForest boys’ soccer teams were two of the best in the Badger East Conference last season.