The Waunakee JV White Sophomore soccer team made their first road trip of the season a good one.
Cooper Zwettler had a goal in the first half and two more in the second as the Warriors dominated Hartford 5-0 Tuesday, Aug. 30. Hat Tricks are becoming a common thing with this team. Waunakee players have now had hat tricks in their three games as Aden Waugh scored three times in the first two games this season. Waugh and Connor Mussallem rounded out the scoring for the 3-0 Warriors.
Waunakee Sophomores tie Memorial
The Waunakee JV White Sophomore soccer team pounded away at the Madison Memorial goalkeeper but couldn’t get the winner to get through the pipes.
Waunakee thoroughly outplayed the Spartans in the second half but settled for a 1-1 tie Thursday night, Sept. 1, at The Pitch. A Noah Jones laser shot in the first half was the lone goal for the Warriors. Playing with the wind at their backs after halftime, Waunakee had multiple close shots and corner kicks only to be denied every time. Waunakee is now 3-0-1 on the season.
Early goals power Waunakee to win
The Waunakee JV White Sophomore boys soccer team earned a road win in Middleton Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
Early in the first half a swift crossing pass from Aden Waugh thwacked off the side of a Cardinal defender for an own-goal 1-0 lead less than one minute into the game.
Soon after that Waunakee went on the attack again. And again it was Waugh. The sophomore beat the goalkeeper for a 2-0 Warrior lead. Later in the first half Fritz Voeller made a nifty pass to Waugh for another Waunakee goal as Waunakee built a 3-0 lead going into the half-time break.
In the second half, Cooper Zwettler found Waugh yet again for another goal, his third goal of the game and his third hat trick of the season. Waunakee held on for the 4-2 victory. The Warriors are now 4-0-1, they will host Madison Memorial at The Pitch Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.