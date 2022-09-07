The Waunakee JV White Sophomore soccer team made their first road trip of the season a good one.

Cooper Zwettler had a goal in the first half and two more in the second as the Warriors dominated Hartford 5-0 Tuesday, Aug. 30. Hat Tricks are becoming a common thing with this team. Waunakee players have now had hat tricks in their three games as Aden Waugh scored three times in the first two games this season. Waugh and Connor Mussallem rounded out the scoring for the 3-0 Warriors.