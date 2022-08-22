Getting chased

Dillon Sommers pushes the ball up field for the DeForest High School boys soccer team in the Norskies’ 1-1 draw at Waunakee in 2021, as the Warriors’ Stepan Khamenka chases Sommers down. Khamenka is one of the players to watch for Waunakee in 2022.

 Peter Lindblad

Hit hard by graduation, the Waunakee boys soccer team will look a lot different in 2022.

Among the losses are all-state players Decker Storch, a center-defender, goalkeeper Joey Fuhremann – an honorable mention pick – and midfielder Cole Kettner.