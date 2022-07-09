All season long, the chemistry was perfect.
That’s a big reason why the Waunakee girls’ soccer team experienced such success in 2022, making it all the way to the WIAA Division 1 State semifinals, compiling a 21-2-2 record along the way.
“The thing I will remember most about this past season and team is the dedication of our student-athletes and their passion for competing,” said Warrior Head Coach Ben Voss, who has moved on to become the athletic director at Edgewood High School. “One of the best parts about high school sports is seeing a team come together and form a strong bond, which this year’s team did in such a positive way. This group loved to compete in practices and games and enjoyed being together on a daily basis.”
The Warriors went to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history this past season. Their only losses were 2-1 defeats to Divine Savior Holy Angels at state and Sauk Prairie, who qualified for state in Division 2, and the ties came against Division 1 state champion Muskego and McFarland, who earned a berth in the Division 3 state tourney.
Finishing the 2022 campaign ranked No. 4 in the final Division 1 poll, Waunakee won the Badger East Conference championship, downing Monona Grove 1-0 in the league title game.
Three Warriors are moving on to play college soccer. Ava Bryan is headed to Loyola of Chicago, while Lexis Savola will continue her career at Northern Michigan University and Lauren Clark is taking her talents to Edgewood College.
Bryan, a defender, was named to the Badger East All-Conference First Team, along with teammates Riley Miller (senior, defender), McKenna Nachreiner (junior, forward), and Alyssa Thomas (sophomore, midfielder). Savola, a senior forward, and Clark, a senior midfielder, were selected to the second team, joining fellow Warriors Emily Whyte (junior, goalkeeper) and Kennedy Ross (sophomore, defender).
Miller was a Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association First Team All-State selection, while Bryan was named to the WSCA Second Team. Thomas was awarded honorable mention. Bryan and Miller also received WSCA Academic All-State honorable mention – requirements included being on varsity for two years, with a minimum 3.85 GPA and a minimum score of 29 on the ACT.
Individual accolades stemmed from team accomplishments, as the Warriors displayed a connectedness that resulted in a remarkable season-long defensive performance. They earned an astounding 20 shutouts in 25 games.
Voss feels good about the state of the program as he begins a new venture.
“In my five years at Waunakee, there are a lot of highlights I will remember,” said Voss. “Establishing a program that is well-respected across the state of Wisconsin that competes with class and plays soccer the right way. We promoted an atmosphere of competing at all levels of play – JV2, JV and varsity. Forming the One Community One Goal Committee to help with fundraising efforts in bringing a new soccer-only turf field to Waunakee allowed me to meet new families and community members. Using soccer as a venue to point out teachable moments in life. Watching student-athletes learn how to balance being a student and athlete. Winning two conference championships. Earning two trips to the WIAA tournament. I am most proud of the relationships established with the student-athletes, families, coaches, and community members and I want to thank everyone for providing all the memories.”
Looking back and looking ahead, Voss talked about the culture that was established at Waunakee and what he hopes to achieve at Edgewood.
“I have always followed two mottos in my team as a coach,” said Voss. “First, I have always tried to create a culture of ‘Us-We-Together.’ This involves helping student-athletes and families understand the importance of putting the program first, team second, and individual third. All students play an important and vital role in any athletic program. Second, I put an emphasis on ‘Working on a Championship, While Building Character.’ Athletics can be the reason we are together and competing for a championship can and should be important, but how you compete says a lot about your character and should be more important. Overall, I want students to listen, learn, compete, have fun and see all families display good sportsmanship.”