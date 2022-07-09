Waunakee will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16, at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

From the Warriors’ girls’ squad, Riley Miller is going to be playing, while Cole Kettner and Decker Storch were selected for the boys’ game.

Kettner was one of two Warrior boys to receive WSCA Academic All-State honors, as Kettner was named to the first team. Noah Jakel made the second team.