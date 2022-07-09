Soccer Waunakee soccer players ready for WSCA Senior All-Star Game July 16 plindblad plindblad Author email Jul 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16, at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.From the Warriors’ girls’ squad, Riley Miller is going to be playing, while Cole Kettner and Decker Storch were selected for the boys’ game.Kettner was one of two Warrior boys to receive WSCA Academic All-State honors, as Kettner was named to the first team. Noah Jakel made the second team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, pool referendum question ready for Nov. 8 ballot DOT begins Interstate planning process for I90/94 corridor WaunaBoom 2022: Big music, big booms Innovative Flex Lane on Madison Beltline to improve mobility, reliability Federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin's baby formula shortage Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin