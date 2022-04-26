The winless streak has hit eight games for the Waunakee softball team.
Two losses to Watertown in a home-and-series, plus an 8-2 defeat at Fort Atkinson on Monday, April 25, made for a tough week for the Warriors.
On Tuesday, April 19, Waunakee fell at home to the Goslings 4-1. The game was scoreless through four innings, before Watertown plated two runs in the top of the fifth. Waunakee trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in its half of the inning, but the Goslings tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Both teams had six hits, as Amanda Comins and Romi Ripp collected two base knocks apiece for Waunakee.
Lauryn Paul went the distance in the circle for the Warriors, striking out four.
Going to Watertown on Thursday, April 21, Waunakee was down 4-0 after the first inning. After four innings, the Goslings had built a 10-1 lead and ended up winning 11-2.
Outhit 13-6, Waunakee got two hits from Grace Fueger. Paul and Rhya Thole threw three innings each for the Warriors.
Against Fort Atkinson, Waunakee trailed 3-0 after one inning and 5-0 following the third frame.
Both teams had eight hits and two errors, as Romi and Morgan Ripp finished with two hits apiece. Morgan Ripp drove in one of the Warriors’ runs. Thole pitched two innings for Waunakee and struck out two.
The Warriors are 0-8 on the season overall after a 4-1 loss to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 26. In Badger East Conference play, Waunakee is 0-6. The Warriors were slated to play at Baraboo on Wednesday, April 27, before hosting Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 28. On Saturday, April 30, Waunakee travels to Monroe for a doubleheader.
Then, the Warriors welcome Janesville Craig on Monday, May 2, Stoughton on Tuesday, May 3, Reedsburg on Thursday, May 5, and DeForest on Friday, May 6. The Norskies come to town for a doubleheader.