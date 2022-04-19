In a 6-1 loss to Portage on Tuesday, April 12, the Waunakee softball team was limited to two hits, but the Warriors had plenty of baserunners.
“Against Portage we just couldn't get a hit,” said Waunakee Head Coach Tammy Rademacher. “Our two hits came from Kayla Rosenstock and Romi Ripp. We had runners on base every inning but just couldn't get the timely hits when we needed them, stranding 11 baserunners total for the game.”
The Warriors fall to 0-4 overall on the season and 0-2 in the Badger East Conference, as they were slated to host Watertown on Tuesday, April 19, before traveling to Watertown on Thursday, April 21 and Baraboo on Friday, April 22, Fort Atkinson on Monday, April 25, and Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 26. Waunakee hosts Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 28.
Waunakee scored its lone run when Morgan Meyer reached base on a walk, stole second and third bases and came home on a wild pitch.
It was a rough day in the field for Waunakee, too.
“Defensively, we had more errors than we've had previously with five errors total, which lead to only three of Portage's six runs being earned,” said Rademacher. “We threw the ball around during the top of the seventh inning and that made the deficit bigger to try to overcome in our half of the inning. We did turn a double play in the third inning when Morgan Meyer made the catch in center field and then threw out the runner going back to Morgan Ripp at first base.”