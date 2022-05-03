A turnaround was coming. Tammy Rademacher could feel it.
After starting the season on a 10-game losing streak, the Waunakee softball team has won two of its three by splitting a doubleheader with Monroe on Saturday, April 30, and then edging Janesville Craig 3-1 on Monday, May 2.
“We've been trending in the right direction with our team batting average and at Monroe we were able to put together a complete game offensively and defensively to get the win,” said Rademacher, the Warriors’ head coach.
In the opener at Monroe on Saturday, Waunakee (2-11 overall, 0-8 in Badger East Conference play) broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth and then plated six runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
“Rhya Thole pitched a great game and went 3-for-4, and we had 13 hits as a team,” said Rademacher. “A big six-run sixth inning made the difference in the first game of the double header. Grace Fueger, Amanda Comins and Morgan Meyer each went 2-for-4.”
Thole went the distance striking out four en route to the win. Morgan Ripp drove in three runs.
Monroe got revenge later in the day, winning the nightcap 9-5 by outhitting Waunakee 14-8 and taking advantage of Warrior miscues.
The second game of the doubleheader wasn't quite as clean and we came up just a bit short,” said Rademacher. “Fueger and (Amanda) Comins turned a double play, but three errors lead to five unearned runs. Morgan Ripp was 2-for-4 in the second game and homered in each game with six RBIs on the day.”
Waunakee kept the momentum going by beating Craig, as the Warriors put it all together.
“On Monday against Janesville Craig the team again had a strong complete game,” said Rademacher. “Lauryn Paul pitched a great game, only giving up four hits and no earned runs. After falling behind 1-0 in the second inning we got on the board in the fourth inning with three runs. We stranded a lot of runners, so the score remained close, but it was good to see the ladies hang on for the win.”
Morgan Ripp again led the team in batting, going 2-for-4. Fueger drove in a run with a deep sac fly.
In a slugfest on Wednesday, April 27, the Waunakee softball team rallied to score six runs in the sixth inning to trim an 8-run deficit down to two.
Still, Baraboo held on for the win, as the two teams combined for 25 hits.
Fueger finished with three hits for the Warriors, as Zaria Hymen had two base knocks. Rhya Thole and Kayla Rosenstock drove in two runs apiece for Waunakee, who also lost 4-1 and 13-0 to Beaver Dam during the week in a home-and-home series.
“Against Beaver Dam last week, we played them well in the first game coming up short 1-4,” said Rademacher. “Fueger went 2-for-4, and Comins drove in the one run. The second game was a bit lopsided ending 0-13 in five innings. Beaver Dam was able to score every inning and collected 15 hits to our three hits. We had some miscues defensively and just couldn't put the ball in play.”
The Warriors had their chances against Baraboo.
“The Baraboo game was a back-and-forth high scoring affair,” said Rademacher. “After falling behind early the girls never gave up. A big six-run sixth inning got us close, but it wasn't quite enough, and we fell 9-11. Our bats were going that game and we had 11 hits total to their 14 hits. It was good to see us string some hits together in the sixth and score all those runs.”
Fueger went 3-for-4, Katie Valk was 2-for-4 and Zaria Hyman had a 2-for-3 day. Rosenstock and Thole each had two RBI.
“I think we matched up well with Baraboo, and it's too bad we only play them once now in the new conference alignment,” said Rademacher.