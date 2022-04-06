In its first game of the season on Friday, April 1, the Waunakee softball team went up against the perennial state power and fell 10-1.
“It was good to get our first game in against SPASH,” said Warrior Head Coach Tammy Rademacher. “We had a few errors that we need to clean up as we move forward. We had five hits but a QAB (Quality At Bat) differential of -6.”
The game was played at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Against the Panthers, Lauryn Paul pitched for Waunakee, who also lost to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 5, by a 3-0 count. Paul had one strikeout, as the Warriors committed three errors in the loss.
Waunakee played a cleaner game against Sauk Prairie, with no errors. On the other side, Sauk had five errors in the field, but plated three runs in the first inning and shut out the Warriors the whole way.
“The Sauk game was a solid one defensively without any errors,” said Rademacher. “However, we only had three hits and 15 strikeouts. We need to find a way to put the ball in play against teams. After two games Morgan Ripp is leading us with a .400 batting average. If our defense continues to play well, we will be in good shape once our bats heat up.”
Off to an 0-2 start, the Warriors were slated to host Reedsburg on Thursday, before welcoming Verona on Monday, April 11, and Portage on Tuesday, April 12. Waunakee was supposed to open the season with games at Fort Atkinson on March 29 and DeForest on March 31. Both were postponed. No makeup dates have been announced.
The Warriors were also originally scheduled to play Madison Memorial at Madison College on Saturday, April 2, but bad weather forced another postponement. The date of that game has been changed to May 14.