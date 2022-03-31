featured hot Waunakee softball game at DeForest postponed plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Inclement weather continues to wreak havoc on the spring sports schedule.Today’s scheduled Waunakee softball game at DeForest for 5 p.m. has been postponed. No new date for the contest has been announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now A lifetime of Waunakee Fire, EMS service Why they're running: a Q&A with Waunakee's school board candidates Defending Badger Conference boys' golf champion Warriors look to take the next step in 2022 Dane County program's next phase targets Six Mile Creek Waunakee village, school board candidate forum set Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!