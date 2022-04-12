Arriving late, the Waunakee softball team’s offense eventually showed up against Verona.
Scoring two runs in the sixth inning on Monday, the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 3-2 against the Wildcats, but Verona held off Waunakee to preserve the win on Monday, April 11.
“It was a good game against Verona, and we just came up a little short,” said Waunakee Head Coach Tammy Rademacher. “Our bats started going later in the game. In the sixth inning, Morgan Ripp had her first varsity home run. Grace Fueger and Amanda Comins each had doubles in the inning as well to bring in the other run.”
After getting through a tough first inning, Warrior pitcher Lauryn Paul kept the Wildcats in check, going the distance and striking out three. Verona plated two runs in the first inning and added another in the third.
Ripp had two hits to lead the way at the plate.
On Tuesday, April 5, Sauk Prairie blanked Waunakee 3-0, in a game played at Prairie Du Sac.
The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, despite committing five errors. They held Waunakee to just three hits. Paul and Morgan Meyer had hits for the Warriors, as Paul turned in five innings of work in the pitcher’s circle and struck out two. Rhya Thole also tossed an inning for Waunakee and fanned one batter.
The Warriors are off to an 0-3 start overall so far. They are 0-1 in conference play in the Badger Northeast.
Slated to host Portage on Tuesday, April 12, Waunakee was scheduled to go to Baraboo on Thursday, April 14, before returning home to welcome Watertown on Tuesday, April. 19.