What a run it was.
Between 2008 and 2010, the Waunakee softball team ruled the roost in the Badger North Conference, winning the league title three straight years and going 34-2. A piece of clothing is a reminder of the good old days for Tammy Rademacher, who has retired as the Warriors’ head coach after 17 years.
“That’s my favorite softball t-shirt,” said Rademacher, whose team went 6-16 in 2022.
In 2009, the Warriors went to state. Just getting there was a big deal. That was the last year softball sectionals had back-to-back games on the same day. Waunakee was the No. 1 seed and played host.
The Warriors beat up Madison Memorial in the semifinal 10-5. Middleton was next, as the Cardinals had defeated La Crosse Central. For the right to go to state, Waunakee and Middleton battled it out for eight innings, with the Warriors coming out on top 4-3, setting off a wild celebration.
At state, the Warriors fell to Watertown 4-1 on the University of Wisconsin’s Goodman Diamond, after splitting games with them during the regular season.
“For us, it was a big stage,” recalled Rademacher. “One thing I remember is, it was so loud. I’d never seen it so loud.”
According to Rademacher, some uncharacteristic errors proved costly. Still, that team – and those that won those three Badger North championships – were special to her.
It was the lone state appearance in Rademacher’s tenure. She departs with a record of 189-196 and five conference titles. Under her direction, the Warriors were runners-up in the Badger North three times.
Rademacher took over for Steve Ryan in 2006, after serving as his assistant and the junior varsity coach for four years. Ryan was a mentor who showed her the ropes.
“Honest to goodness, Steve taught me so much, including the behind-the-scenes stuff nobody talks about,” said Rademacher, who went to college at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and taught and coached Pipestone, Minnesota, before coming to Waunakee. “My first four years, he took me to all-conference meetings, and the seeding meetings. There’s a lot of politics and strategies in those meetings.”
Rademacher’s first game in charge was a memorable one.
“We were at Janesville Craig, and I know we lost,” said Rademacher. “It was Dan Bayreuther’s 200th win. So, I’ll always be tied to Dan.”
Everything turned around for Waunakee that season, as the Warriors went 15-6 overall and 11-1 in the Badger North to win the conference title. That season, Waunakee played at Centennial Park, while renovations were being done at the high school field.
“That ’06 team was a great group,” said Rademacher, who added that many of the players had been on varsity since the 10th grade. Ryan hadn’t left the cupboard bare.
In the summer of 2005, Rademacher was coaching Waunakee’s U16 team. They had been dominating the competition and wanted a challenge, so they decided to move up to the U18 level and took their lumps.
“We didn’t win a game,” said Rademacher.
The experience proved valuable, however, as that group returned in the spring and was crowned Badger North champs.
“I have really fond memories of them,” said Rademacher. “We pushed ourselves, and it ended up being really good for us.”
The next year, the Warriors were back at Centennial Park, as Rademacher was forced to take a stand. She said the school district went with a low bidder to do the work at the high school field, and the contractor put in crushed rock.
“We practiced a couple of times. The girls got cut up,” said Rademacher. “It was not safe. I said, ‘We’re not playing here.’”
Over the years, her assistant coaches provided a great deal of support. That was especially true when Gary Epping was her right-hand man. Epping coached alongside Rademacher for 12 years.
“I wouldn’t have been as successful or have been around as long without Gary,” said Rademacher. “He helped get the program established.”
Epping’s daughters, Alex and Stacey, formed the pitcher-catcher battery on that ’06 team, with Stacey as the pitcher and Alex behind the plate.
In her time at Waunakee, Rademacher watched as the game of softball changed, going from a white ball to a yellow one. The bat technology improved, as they started to be made of composite materials. Facemasks that players wear currently were introduced. The facilities at Waunakee have improved.
Where it used to be only one or two players competed on club teams, all of them do now. There is fall ball. The number of games for high school teams has increased from 16 to 26. It’s getting harder and harder to find umpires for games. There’s an abundance of lessons online available from hitting and pitching coaches and more indoor facilities, such as the GRB Academy in DeForest.
Specialization has also become the norm.
“You hardly see any three-sport athletes anymore, and fewer and fewer two-sport athletes,” said Rademacher.
Technology has changed as well, allowing for easier ways to keep track of statistics. Plastic cleats have replaced metal ones. There are more turf fields than ever before. Coaches don’t seem to last as long, as DeForest’s Lori Grundahl is now the conference’s longest tenured coach.
As she leaves, Rademacher reflected on what she's the most proud of as the end of an era has arrived.
“One of the things is how respected we are as a program in the conference and beyond,” said Rademacher, who saw the Badger Conference realign for this past season, with the Warriors moving to the Badger East.
She also noted that she always stuck to rules set forth by the WIAA.
“I’m a rule follower, and I don’t shy away from that,” said Rademacher, who plans on still teaching at Waunakee. Her knowledge of the rules has always been strong, and she said she may decide to try umpiring at some point.
Rademacher is also amazed at how many of her former players have gone on to coach softball.
Stacey Epping is doing so at Lomira. Allie Taylor, who went on to play at UW-Green Bay, is head coach at Edgewood College, after leading Lodi’s program for a year and serving as an assistant at Madison College. After lettering for four years as a walk-on with the Badgers, Lynn Anderson coached the Grinnell College Pioneers, before being hired as head coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
There are many others, including football coach Pat Rice’s daughter, Molly, who is the head coach in Darlington. All three of Rice’s daughters played for Rademacher, including Mandy, who teaches at the Intermediate School and has assisted Rademacher since 2021. Molly and Mandy were both on the 2009 state team. Morgan Rice is starting her teaching career at McFarland this fall.
Rademacher said she keeps up with many of her former players through Facebook.
Now that she’s done coaching, Rademacher plans to spend more time with her family and do some gardening.