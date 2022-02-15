Waunakee’s Nolan Wallace (left) broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle at Saturday’s sectional competition at Verona, swimming a time of 21.99 on Feb. 12. He’s pictured here with Justin Marx, who held the record for 25 years. Marx set the record (22.06) at the 1997 state meet. His wife, Sophie Wagner-Marx, is an art teacher at the Middle School. The Marx family surprised and congratulated Wallace at practice on Monday, as Wallace took down the old record from the leaderboard and replaced it with his own mark.
The Waunakee boys' swim team qualified two relay teams and some individuals for the 2022 WIAA State Meet, slated for Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. They are shown here. Front row (left to right): Sean Shrader, Oliver McCook, Brady Michaels, Ben Madonia, Nolan Wallace; Back row (left to right): Jack Kashuk (alternate) and Cai Schmidt (alternate).
It took 25 years for the record to fall. Nolan Wallace seemed destined to do it.
At the Verona sectional on Saturday, Waunakee’s Wallace set a new school mark in the 50-yard freestyle, placing fifth in the event in 21.99. That time broke the old record of 22.06 established by Justin Marx in 1997.
Wallace figured the time was right for a record-setting performance.
“I’d been looking at it since freshman year,” said Wallace. “I knew it would be one of the better chances to beat it.”
In all, the Warrior boys’ swim team is sending two relay teams and three individuals to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Wallace qualified individually for state in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing ninth in the latter at Verona in 1:00.26.
Waunakee’s 200 medley relay team will also head to state. Wallace swam with Ben Madonia, Brady Michaels and Oliver McCook to finish eighth in the event, turning in a time of 1:40.35.
Michaels and McCook are going to be competing at state individually, as well. Michaels took 10th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:00.36 to earn a state berth, while McCook placed seventh in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall in 4:53.15.
Michaels, McCook and Wallace also teamed with Sean Shrader to take seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay, recording a time of 1:31.51.
Wallace’s record-setting performance was predicted years ago by Marx’s wife, Sophie Wagner-Marx, who is an art teacher at the Middle School.
At practice on Monday, Feb. 7, Wallace took down the marker noting Marx’s record, replacing it with his own. Marx and his family surprised Wallace that afternoon to congratulate him.
“It’s a little surreal,” said Marx. “I’ve been associated with it for so long. I’m happy to see somebody else building it up.”
Marx set the record in the event as a senior at the 1997 state swim meet. He remembered that he won his heat that day but finished second in the finals.
“I had a 22.06, but somebody else got a 22.05,” said Marx.
At the Verona sectional, Waunakee finished eighth as a team with 136 points. Madison West won the title with 328 points, followed by Middleton (304.5), Sun Prairie (300.5), Verona Area/Mount Horeb (266.5), Madison Memorial (258), Monona Grove (196.5), and Oregon (137).
Among the teams in Waunakee’s wake were Madison East (109), Watertown (56), Wayland Academy Co-op (36) and Madison La Follette (34).